(WFLA/NBC) – Tom Hanks is donating plasma to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The famous actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus while on a trip to Australia in March.

Now that they were confirmed to carry antibodies, the couple donated their blood and plasma for research.

Hanks and his wife voluntarily donated their plasma and blood after recovering from the virus.

The well-respected actor even joked about their donations, saying he would like to call it the “Hank-ccine.”