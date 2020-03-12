Live Now
LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS: NBA, Trump, Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19 in Australia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Hanks has announced he and his wife actress Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus while filming an upcoming Elvis biopic in Australia.

According to Hanks’ Twitter page, Hanks says he and his wife are taking things “one-day-at-a-time”

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info"

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Charlie Crist on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Ross Spano on coronavirus: Full interview"

Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Neal Dunn on coronavirus: Full interview"

'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I’m just going to continue to have fun and enjoy life' Customers capitalize off cheap airfare despite coronavirus risks"

AAA Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "AAA Travel Tips"

"We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We're ready to embrace the race," said St.Pete's Mayor, but some scared of Coronavirus disagree"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "200K+ expected to attend Sun 'n Fun Expo as organizers monitor coronavirus spread"

Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19"

If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else

Thumbnail for the video titled "If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss