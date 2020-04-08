Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen donate 750,000 meals to Tampa food bank

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady is doing his part to help feed families at his new home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The six-time Super Bowl champ who just arrived in Florida, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen , donated 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay, the local food bank announced on Facebook.
School closures have had a huge impact on the food bank, which has been working around the clock to provide meals to children who normally eat at school.
They were recently given a boost from The Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies, which donated 1 million meals, and Ashley HomeStore, which gave them $250,000 to help feed families.
Brady officially signed his two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs in March.
Before moving to Tampa Bay, Brady played in nine super bowls with the New England Patriots, winning six of them.
