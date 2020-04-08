Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen donate 750,000 meals to Tampa food bank

FILE – In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend an event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The NFL and the players’ union have found no evidence of deviation by New England’s medical staff from the league’s concussion protocol regarding Tom Brady last season. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday, Sept. 6,2017, that Brady released his medical records for review as part of the process. McCarthy said the review also identified no evidence that Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with one in 2016. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that Brady played through a concussion on his way to a fifth Super Bowl title.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady is doing his part to help feed families at his new home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time Super Bowl champ who just arrived in Florida, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen , donated 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay, the local food bank announced on Facebook.

School closures have had a huge impact on the food bank, which has been working around the clock to provide meals to children who normally eat at school.

They were recently given a boost from The Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies, which donated 1 million meals, and Ashley HomeStore, which gave them $250,000 to help feed families.

Brady officially signed his two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs in March.

Before moving to Tampa Bay, Brady played in nine super bowls with the New England Patriots, winning six of them.

