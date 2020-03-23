Tito’s Vodka will make hand sanitizer during coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) – Tito’s Vodka says it’s focusing on producing 24 tons of hand sanitizer.

The Texas-based company announced on Twitter that the product will adhere to industry and governmental guidance.

They also advise customers not to use their vodka as a way to keep their hands clean.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says washing your hands with soap and water is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. When that is not an option, the agency recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

