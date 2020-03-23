Tito’s Vodka will make hand sanitizer during coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) – Tito’s Vodka says it’s focusing on producing 24 tons of hand sanitizer.
The Texas-based company announced on Twitter that the product will adhere to industry and governmental guidance.
They also advise customers not to use their vodka as a way to keep their hands clean.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says washing your hands with soap and water is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. When that is not an option, the agency recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
