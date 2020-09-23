Times Square ball drop will be virtual this year due to pandemic

NEW YORK (NBC) – Like most of 2020, New Years’ Eve in Time Square is going to be different from years past.

Gone will be the crowds, the confetti and the kisses thanks in part to COVID-19.

This year, much of the celebration will be remote and digital, according to the organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve.

The event will take place in times square but will be scaled-back and socially distanced with an extremely limited group of in-person honorees.

While the details are limited, Jeff Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment promises “You’ll be able to join virtually like never before as part of the time square 2021 celebration.”

Organizers have built the virtual world of times square and a free broadcast app in an effort to allow everyone to experience times square and the ball drop.

Plans are still being made with full details to be announced at a later date.

