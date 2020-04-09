Time Magazine honors frontline workers in latest issue

(CNN) – This month you’ll see five faces of heroes on the cover of Time Magazine.

As the world stands seemingly at the mercy of the coronavirus, the ones on the front lines, the people who are the heroes in this fight are medical workers, the people delivering food, the ones working at the pharmacy to make sure we can still get the medicine we need.

Inside, you’ll find their stories and those of dozens of other courageous individuals around the world, often in their own words and illustrated with their own photographs. This issue is dedicated to them.

And for those who can stay at home, you’ll find information on what you can do to help these heroes on the frontlines and the people they’re working to support and save.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: