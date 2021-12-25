Thousands of Christmas Day flights canceled due to omicron spread

TAMPA, Fla. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing major disruptions on one of the busiest travel weekends of the years.

Airlines had to cancel nearly a thousand flights on Saturday alone. On Saturday afternoon, Delta had 309 cancellations, United had 240, Jet Blue had 123 and American Airlines had 92, according to FlightAware.

“I have family that’s coming Tuesday. And they canceled the flight for tomorrow and Monday. As of now, the flight is confirmed for Tuesday but we don’t know. We’ll just have to wait and see,” said Anna Remoussin.

Remoussin said she’s frustrated with all the changes.

“Every time we plan a trip it’s either canceled or there’s an issue right now and it’s very hard on us because we love to travel and we just have to stay put right now.”

While some people are stuck waiting around for take off, others are having better luck. Cheryle Stucky said her guest had no issues.

“Gonna get my granddaughter on an arrival plane, incoming flight so far no problems. “We checked this morning before we even started anything to get ready for her arrival”

Airlines are working to rebook people as much as possible.