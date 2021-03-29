Thousands more vaccine doses to be administered at Florida’s FEMA sites daily

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s federally-run COVID-19 vaccine sites are getting more supplies from the state and will be open longer than expected, according to state officials.

Starting Monday, the sites will be able to administer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day, up from 500 per day last week.

Each site will be open until May 26. The sites were previously expected to close on April 28.

Officials say the state has allocated some of its vaccine supply to the sites to make this possible.

The sites are at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue in Tampa; Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando; at the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville; and at Miami-Dade Community College’s North Campus in Miami.

Officials said the sites have vaccinated more than 300,000 people to date. According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, more than 3.2 million people in Florida have received their first shots. People ages 40 and up are now eligible to get the vaccine.