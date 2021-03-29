Thousands more vaccine doses to be administered at Florida’s FEMA sites daily

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s federally-run COVID-19 vaccine sites are getting more supplies from the state and will be open longer than expected, according to state officials.

Starting Monday, the sites will be able to administer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day, up from 500 per day last week.

Each site will be open until May 26. The sites were previously expected to close on April 28.

Officials say the state has allocated some of its vaccine supply to the sites to make this possible.

The sites are at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue in Tampa; Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando; at the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville; and at Miami-Dade Community College’s North Campus in Miami.

Officials said the sites have vaccinated more than 300,000 people to date. According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, more than 3.2 million people in Florida have received their first shots. People ages 40 and up are now eligible to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss