‘This number is a person’: Oklahoma woman places flag in front yard for each Oklahoman lost to COVID-19

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman from Oklahoma is using an eye-catching display in her front yard in hopes that everyone will take the pandemic seriously and realize the impact it’s had on so many of our fellow Oklahomans.

“I thought, ‘ok, this needs to be a visual,’” said Becerra. “People need to associate. This number is a person. It’s a loved one. It’s a husband. It’s a wife. It’s a grandparent. It’s a son. It’s a daughter. It’s someone.”

White flags line Becerra’s Yukon yard. Each one of them – representing an Oklahoman who’s died of COVID-19 and it’s a visual hard to miss on her busy street.

“I want it to be in your face,” she said. “I want it to be a reminder that this isn’t just something like the flu.”

Becerra has health conditions that put her at high risk for COVID-19. While she’s stayed safe at home, she says she’s watched others gather mask-less.

“You’re not a big bad patriot and all of this,” Becerra said. “You’re really showing that you have no empathy or compassion when you do that when people are dying.”

She says reactions to her display have been mixed.

“I can tell you more times than not it’s been positive but there are some who shout explicit language when they pass by,” said Becerra.

Sometimes reactions are emotional.

Shiny flags represent tearful ‘thank-you’s from folks who have stopped by saying they’ve lost family members to the virus.

Becerra says she hopes this representation will lead to action.

“You want to be, you know, more about ‘we’ instead of ‘me,’” she said.

She has more flags coming in the mail soon because unfortunately, the number of Oklahomans we’re losing to COVID-19 keeps going up.