Third COVID-19 shot available across Tampa Bay for those who are eligible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As COVID cases continue to increase and different variants arise, health care experts say they’ve been waiting on the FDA approval of the third COVID-19 shot.

“The studies were indicating that a third dose would make a difference,” said Dr. Peggy Duggan, chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital. “Especially as physicians who care for patients who have diseases that make their immune system not function so well. We’re worried, right. We’re worried about those patients and whether or not they’re responding to the vaccine.”

Dr. Duggan told 8 On Your Side they had patients, who didn’t seem to build up enough antibodies from the last two shots, so they need another.

“Patients who are on chemotherapy, patients who’ve had a transplantation. If you’re on medication for other diseases that also diminish your immune system like steroids.” Dr. Duggan said.

A third shot is recommended for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, including people undergoing cancer treatment, stem cell or organ transplant recipients, people living with HIV or those who are receiving immunosuppressive treatments. A full list of conditions can be found on CDC’s website.

Dr. Duggan encourages you to consult your doctor to see if you fall into that category.

“There will be people who think they need it. May not actually be in that group and so a lot of conversation to be had with physicians coming up,” Dr. Duggan said.

These third doses are available anywhere you can get the COVID-19 vaccine. TGH clinics will roll out later this week for anyone wanting to get the shot through them.