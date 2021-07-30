These companies are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for their employees

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such remuneration agreements, a minister said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the United States faces yet another coronavirus surge, vaccinations are being highly encouraged and in some cases required for employees at certain companies.

Some major tech giants announced this week their employees would have to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated before returning to work.

Below is a list of companies and their vaccination guidelines.

Google

Google announced Wednesday it is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.

In an email sent to Google’s more than 130,000 employees, CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed that once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have to be vaccinated.

The requirement will be first imposed at Google’s Mountain View headquarters and other U.S. offices before being extended to the more than 40 other countries where the Google operates.

The vaccine mandate will be adjusted to adhere to the laws and regulators of each location, Pichai wrote, and exceptions will be made for medical and other “protected” reasons.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead,” Pichai explained.

Facebook

Facebook employees returning to U.S. campuses will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Facebook Vice President Lori Goler.

Goler continued in a statement posted to Twitter that the company will work with people who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons.

Netflix

Netflix is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions — making it the first major Hollywood studio to implement a mandate, according to Deadline.

The mandate also applies to those who come into close contact with cast members on set.

Lyft

In an email CEO Logan Green sent to employees, all employees working in Lyft’s offices are required to be vaccinated, according to CNN Business.

Additionally, the majority of Lyft offices in the U.S. will return to the office on Feb. 2, 2022, according to the email.

Uber

Uber employees who want to go back into the office must be fully vaccinated, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a memo sent to employees.

Similar to other companies, Uber pushed back its global “return to office” date to Oct. 25, and said it will provide updates by Sept. 30 if anything changes.

Anyone coming into the office must wear a mask for the time being, regardless of their vaccination status, Khosrowshahi said.

Twitter

Twitter is requiring employees who return to the office to show proof of vaccination.

On Wednesday, the company took additional steps of closing its offices in New York and San Francisco completely and pause further office reopenings.

Walmart

In a memo, Walmart announced that associates who work in multiple facilities, and associates of its campus office, will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 4.

On Friday, Walmart also required associates, including those fully vaccinated, to wear masks in its stores.