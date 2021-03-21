‘These age ranges are going to drop rapidly’: Vaccine age eligibility drops to 50+

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was at the Tampa Greyhound Track Sunday previewing the widening age eligibility for vaccines starting Monday.

Florida will begin vaccinating all Florida residents 50 years and older starting Monday morning.

Castor was at the Tampa Greyhound Track, where appointments are not required, Sunday encouraging those newly eligible to get their vaccination.

“The age limit is being dropped to 50 years of age, so we expect there to be a large crowd here when that age range is lowered,” Castor said.

The mayor provided a tip to monitor the traffic going in and out of the vaccination site before making the trip, if that’s something you’re concerned about.

“What [my neighbors] did, is they just checked some of the traffic monitoring apps to see what the traffic looked like in this area, and they picked a time that wasn’t as busy as other times in the day,” she said. “So there are a lot of ways you can monitor the traffic and get in and out.”

Castor, who got vaccinated last week, said it was a “seamless process.”

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for everyone to get a vaccination,” she added.

You don’t need an appointment to get vaccinated at the Tampa Greyhound Track site. You do, however, need one at the site at Raymond James Stadium. You can register here.

Castor said she expects the age eligibilities to “drop rapidly.”