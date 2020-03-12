Theme parks adapt to growing coronavirus concerns with new cancellation policies, closures

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Central Floridians can often enjoy a fun trip to a theme park. But right now, many people might want to avoid a place with that many people, and potentially that many germs.

LEGOLAND Florida in Winter Haven is relaxing its cancellation policy.

The park calls it a “peace of mind” policy. It allows for guests to reschedule their vacations for packages booked now through April 3. The affected travel dates include stays through December 31, 2020.

“We have restricted employee travel to higher risk countries, implemented enhanced cleaning regimes at our attractions, and informed our teams of coronavirus symptoms as well as the importance of good hygiene practices,” wrote spokesperson Julie Estrada in a statement.

Walt Disney World is waiving its $50 change fee for guests wanting to reschedule their trips in 2020.

Unlike Disneyland in California which announced it is closing Saturday morning through the end of the month, Disney World is remaining open.

The resort has added more hand sanitizers and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting.

Guests can find the locations of the new hand sanitizer locations online.

SeaWorld in Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa have maintained their normal operating hours.

Both parks have increased the frequency of cleaning, added more hand sanitizers and end-of-day sanitation procedures for restrooms, dining, and other facilities.

“We will continue to monitor the situation for changes, collaborate with health officials and take recommended steps to ensure the health and safety needs of guests, ambassadors and animals are met,” wrote Lori Cherry, SeaWorld Orlando spokeswoman in a statement.

