The wait for the COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County is over for some teachers, district employees

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – With high demand and scarce supply, getting a COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been a quick process for countless across the Tampa Bay area. In Manatee County, officials say more than 160,000 individuals 65 and older are in a pool waiting for their name to be selected.

Among those names is Gary Taylor. The 72-year-old signed up for the waiting pool a few weeks ago and has yet to receive an appointment.

Taylor is a longtime school bus driver in Manatee County. Five days a week, the 72-year-old comes into contact with around 70 kids a day. He, like many others, felt uncertainty coming into this school year.

“Some of my friends said do not drive that school bus, but I’ve always felt it is important and so I did and I haven’t missed a day,” said Taylor.

Taylor says he’s taken extreme precautions to stay safe amid the pandemic and so far, none of the students on his bus have contracted the virus. He admits, fear still runs in the back of his mind. Fear of infecting a child or vice versa.

Taylor was among 300 district employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this week after Manatee DOH provided doses to the district.

He was overcome with emotion when the time came for him to receive his first dose.

“It is hope at the end of the tunnel. This gives me the opportunity to get back to what I enjoy doing. The relief of going to work and being safe and keeping your kids safe is huge,” said Taylor.

The clinics were held over two days at the MCR Health School Based Health Centers at Manatee Elementary School and Southeast High School.

“It is great to be able to partner with our local Department of Health and to finally acquire those vaccinations to go ahead and take care of the district. We need our kids in school. We want everyone to be safe and it is just an honor for us to be able to take care of the district’s 65 and older employees,” said MCR Health President and CEO Patrick Carnegie.

8 On Your Side has learned in addition to Manatee County, school districts in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Citrus, and Polk counties have already held special clinics prioritizing eligible employees.

Officials with Pasco and Hernando County schools tell 8 On Your Side they have clinics scheduled for this month.