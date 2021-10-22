‘The summer Delta surge in Florida is over,’ Florida Hospital Association official says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping to pre-delta variant levels, the Florida Hospital Association said it believes the COVID-19 delta variant surge is over.

On Friday, the association said COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida had dropped below levels previously recorded in 2020.

Data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services showed there were a total of 2,251 recorded hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Friday — 73 cases lower than the number recorded by the department in 2020.

The department added that 17,121 people were hospitalized from COVID-19 at its peak on August 23, 2021.

“While COVID-19 remains a concern, the summer Delta surge in Florida is over,” said Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO, Florida Hospital Association. “Our state’s recovery would not have been possible without the tremendous work of our doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who worked around the clock.”

Mayhew added that vaccinations remain the best protection against serious illness, possible hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

The Florida Hospital Association also said it would stop posting daily COVID-19 data updates unless it is needed in the future.