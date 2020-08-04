LIVE NOW /
The Rockettes’ 2020 Christmas Spectacular canceled over COVID-19 concerns

by: NBC News Channel

Dancers rehearse for the 2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The annual show opens Nov. 8 and runs through Jan. 5 at Radio City Music Hall. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) -One of New York City’s most-loved Christmas traditions won’t go on this year — for the first time since 1933 — because of the pandemic.

The high-kicking Rockettes will not perform the Christmas spectacular due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made today by Radio City Music hall owner MSG Entertainment in a statement.

“We are disappointed for everyone involved in the show… As well as for many fans who make the Christmas spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition.”

The Christmas Spectacular has been going on since 1933 typically debuting in early November with the Rockettes going through more than 200-hours of rehearsal.

All tickets to the 2020 show will be automatically refunded – but in a sign of optimism for the recovery from the virus, tickets for the 2021 show are already on sale.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

