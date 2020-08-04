NEW YORK CITY (NBC) -One of New York City’s most-loved Christmas traditions won’t go on this year — for the first time since 1933 — because of the pandemic.
The high-kicking Rockettes will not perform the Christmas spectacular due to COVID-19.
The announcement was made today by Radio City Music hall owner MSG Entertainment in a statement.
“We are disappointed for everyone involved in the show… As well as for many fans who make the Christmas spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition.”
The Christmas Spectacular has been going on since 1933 typically debuting in early November with the Rockettes going through more than 200-hours of rehearsal.
All tickets to the 2020 show will be automatically refunded – but in a sign of optimism for the recovery from the virus, tickets for the 2021 show are already on sale.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- The Rockettes’ 2020 Christmas Spectacular canceled over COVID-19 concerns
- School employees in Manatee County to quarantine after coworker tests positive for COVID-19
- Tampa Bay area doctors warn of graduation party danger amid rise in COVID-19 cases among teens
- Disney theme parks take $3.5 billion hit due to coronavirus
- Florida Education Association asks judge for temporary injunction to delay start of school statewide this fall