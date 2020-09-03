The Ritz Ybor reopens Labor Day weekend with pods to maintain social distancing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Ritz in Ybor City is throwing open its doors for Labor Day weekend.

The popular venue closed June 26 when Florida suspended the drinking of alcohol at bars. It will reopen this weekend at 25% capacity with strict policies in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Changes include a new floor plan that follows CDC guidelines. Pods and VIP tables will split up patrons in groups of five to ten people max. Patrons can choose from several packages for admission, which include a table and at least one couch. They must remain in their designated pod with their guests unless they leave to go to the restroom or outside. A server will be assigned to each section to take food and drink orders.

Customers must wear masks at all times when not consuming food or drinks or using the restrooms.

All staff and customers must undergo temperature checks to enter the building.

LATEST STORIES: