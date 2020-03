TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area grocery store The Fresh Market has designated special shopping hours for seniors!

According to the grocery store chain’s Twitter page, reserved shopping hours will be for seniors and those most at risk.

The shopping hour will be from 8 a.m. till 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

To Our Valued Guests: To best serve our community, we have designated special shopping hours. Stores will continue to operate under regular business hours. We look forward to continuing to serve you.



This comes following similar implementations from other stores including Dollar General.