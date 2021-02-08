‘Thankful beyond words’: Sarasota nurses reflect on once in a lifetime Super Bowl experience

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two dozen nurses and patient care staff members from Sarasota Memorial hospital were among the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers at the Super Bowl Sunday night.

The 5 Waldermere team was thrilled to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win at home and make history.

“It was just an amazing experience. The energy in that stadium was just palpable and being in there with our team amongst all the other vaccinated healthcare worker, it was like a dream come true,” said registered nurse Sherry Fajura. “The lights, the sounds, the music –everything was just amazing. It was a once in a lifetime unforgettable experience for sure,” she continued.

Nurse case manager Rebecca Izquierdo says watching the Buccaneers win at home is an experience she will never forget.

“I knew when I got there that we were going to win. The energy in that stadium was insane. There was no way Patrick Mahomes was going to defeat Tom Brady and the fans he had behind him and the teammates he had behind him,” said Izquierdo. “We were going all the way. I knew it the whole time, but I will tell you, come to fourth quarter, all I kept saying to everybody around me was, we’re going to win, we’re going to win,” she continued.

Poet Amanda Gorman honored frontline workers during her Super Bowl appearance. Fans throughout Raymond James Stadium held up signs showing their appreciation. The nurses at SMH say they felt the appreciation around every corner.

“I just can’t believe everybody that has come out to support us. We are so thankful beyond words,” said nurse Lucelly Alarcon.

“It really was so very touching. I think it definitely hit a spot where, you know, you go through and you do the things that you need to do because of course, the community is of the upmost importance, but to really be recognized, it was just heartfelt. Even from the moment that we got there, we encountered some people and they really acknowledged the fact that we were healthcare providers. So it is nice that the work that you do that it does get recognized. It was really unbelievable and such a moving experience,” said nurse educator Doris Cahueque.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s 5 Waldermere team brought along cutouts of their colleagues who couldn’t attend the game. This way, they could be there in spirit.

The exciting experience, for many, turned out to be a moving one as well.

“It was so emotional. I cried a couple of times just looking around seeing everybody that we could actually be together outside of work for once in a long time… We haven’t been able to do anything. It was awesome,” said Alarcon.

“I didn’t want to leave. I just wanted to soak it all in– just the confetti pouring down, the fireworks, it was just surreal,” said nurse Stephen Smith.