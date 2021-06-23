TGH urges COVID vaccinations, sees trend of younger patients being unvaccinated

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – As America and Tampa Bay reopen, health experts are concerned as they are seeing an increase in unvaccinated young people enter the hospital.

“Almost all of the patients we are admitting now are unvaccinated and there is definitely a predilection that the younger you are, the more invincible you feel,” said Dr. Andrew Myers, the director of inpatient COVID care at Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Myers tells 8 On Your Side they have seen an increase in young people and young adults, ranging from late teens to those in their 30s and 40s, coming into their unit sick and unvaccinated.

“I was hoping that we would get to a point where more people would be vaccinated and we would be ok, but clearly we are not there yet,” Myers added.

This trend comes as concerns continue to grow about the Delta variant.

“The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“My main concern is how much more infectious it is now and how quickly it can spread,” Dr. Myers said.

