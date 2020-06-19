TGH confirms 55 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital has confirmed to News Channel 8 that 55 staff members haved tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a TGH spokesperson, the team members were all sent home to quarantine for 14 days – from the onset of symptoms and must wait a week to have no fever or any other issues before returning to work.

8,000 staff members have been tested since March, six employees at Tampa General Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one worker at the hospital’s infusion center.

Tampa General Hospital’s spokesperson says the positive coronavirus cases were not within the hospital and that cases were community spread.

Tampa General says they are closely monitoring their capacity.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss