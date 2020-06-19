TGH confirms 55 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital has confirmed to News Channel 8 that 55 staff members haved tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a TGH spokesperson, the team members were all sent home to quarantine for 14 days – from the onset of symptoms and must wait a week to have no fever or any other issues before returning to work.

8,000 staff members have been tested since March, six employees at Tampa General Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one worker at the hospital’s infusion center.

Tampa General Hospital’s spokesperson says the positive coronavirus cases were not within the hospital and that cases were community spread.

Tampa General says they are closely monitoring their capacity.

