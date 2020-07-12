Texas sheriff dies from coronavirus

Photo: Nolan County Sheriff’s Office

LYNN COUNTY, Tx. (WFLA) — The sheriff of Lynn County, Texas died Sunday morning after battling coronavirus.

Multiple law enforcement pages on social media have offered their condolences to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office after the passing of Sheriff Abraham Vega.

According to KCBD, Vega was airlifted to a Dallas hospital just four days before his death.

