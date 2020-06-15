Texas man shoves employee after he was told to wear a mask

CEDAR HILL, Texas (NBC) – Police in Cedar Hill, Texas are searching for a man who shoved a retail worker when he was told to wear a face mask.

The Cedar Hill Police Department released surveillance video of the incident but are still attempting to identify the suspect.

The clerk could be seen pointing to the door on video, before the man refused to put on a mask and pushed the employee.

The employee who was pushed suffered minor bumps and bruises.

When the suspect left, police could not catch his license plate number, but he did leave in a red car.

Police say the man will face a misdemeanor assault charge if he is identified.

The clerk also said she offered to help him outside if he was not willing to wear a mask, but he still refused.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: