Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen businesses in early May, schools to remain closed

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has begun a slow reopening of the state’s economy with orders that allow retail shops to sell items curbside, open state parks to visitors and puts doctors back in operating rooms after they were banned for weeks from performing nonessential surgeries.
The eased restrictions will be phased in starting next week. The Republican governor announced them after President Donald Trump gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott says he’ll announce another phase of reopening April 27 but didn’t detail what criteria would be used or what kind of businesses would be allowed to resume.
Texas schools will remain closed at least until summer. Abbott said broader stay-at-home orders designed to increase social distancing remain in effect through April.
At least 17,300 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus, and more than 400 have died.
