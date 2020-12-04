Texas boy who lost his parents to COVID-19 and was sent hundreds of gifts, paying it forward

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC) – Raiden Gonzalez, 5, lost both of his parents to COVID-19 earlier this year.

Gonzalez is still opening gifts days since his fifth birthday celebration with his living room floor covered in presents from people from across the country who heard his story.

Both his parents Mariah and Adan Gonzales lost their lives to COVID-19 less than 100 days apart from each other.

“We’re from the Air Force and we heard you’re a pretty little special little guy and we got you some stuff,” Lt. Cl. Cooper with the U.S. Air Force said, as they surprised him with more gifts Tuesday.

Raiden continues to see an outpouring of love and support.

The Air Force even got him a unit patch.

Now the tough part begins — sorting Raiden’s favorite toys. But, there are so many, Gonzalez doesn’t plan on keeping all of them.

“Give them to somebody else who doesn’t have toys..I want to give some to all of my friends,” Raiden said.

Raiden has set aside a garage full of boxes filled with cars, trucks, and dinosaurs to gift this holiday.

Something his family says makes them happy to see him paying it forward on his own.

“It makes us feel good that other kids are going to be able to enjoy these gifts as well,” his grandma, Rozie Salinas said.

Raiden’s family will be donating the toys to Fire Station No. 4 in Brownsville, Texas where Raiden’s cousin is a firefighter and will be part of their toy drive.