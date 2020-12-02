COVID-19 testing sites make adjustments as demand spikes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a high demand for testing as Florida hits another grim milestone in the pandemic.

The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases just days after Thanksgiving, and with more holidays approaching, more people are expected to get tested.

Workers have been overwhelmed by long lines at Tropicana Field’s testing site. Some testing sites, such as Ruth Eckerd Hall have already started expanding their hours.

There are more than 32,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Pinellas County alone. More than 900 people have died, and right now, only 17% of hospital ICU beds are available.

“Ugh, I think it’s terrible. I think people really do need to be more careful,” said Pinellas resident Ginger McGinn.

“One of the big reasons for that is we do have this mask ordinance and mostly—generally—people are following it,” Pinellas County Marketing and Communications spokesman Dave Connor said.

As the holidays continue and the exposure rate goes up, demand for testing is expected to double.

“I think we’re going to continue to see spread in the community, continue to see people being exposed and people wanting to be tested,” said Jackie Cawley, Baycare Chief Medical Officer.

You can now get tested five days a week at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

