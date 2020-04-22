Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Testing for COVID-19 is key to re-opening society, officials say

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Adventure Island water park is closed, one of many casualties of the coronavirus crisis.

Park officials and healthcare professionals from AdventHealth are taking advantage of it to use the open space to test for COVID-19.

They set up a drive thru testing site, with the capability of testing around 2,000 people a day, and it is absolutely free.

“It’s critically important to be able to test as many people as possible, in order to help flatten the curve to fight this pandemic,” Dr. Ranier Chan, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Medical Group, said.

Flattening the curve will put local areas on the road to recovery and the road to re-opening society.

“We really need to get individuals tested for the virus and we also need to get those anti-body tests out there to find out who has the virus and was unaware they had it,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “It has a level of immunity to go back out into the workforce and kick start our economy again.”

The mayor said that five testing sites open in Hillsborough County will help administer around 4,000 tests daily.

Once a clearer picture of the virus in the county comes to light, it could bring ease to opening those everyday aspects of society.

“I think that’s about the only way we’re gonna do it,” Tampa resident Karen Vracero said about testing after she received an AdventHealth saliva test Wednesday. “Opening things up without being tested, it’s just ridiculous,” she said.

This is a list of the Hillsborough County testing sites:

  • Adventure Island, across the street from Busch Gardens, 10001 McKinley Dr., Tampa. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa.
  • Plant City Community Resource Center, 207 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City
  • SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin.
  • Raymond James Stadium, south section, Tampa.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting"

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction"

Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized"

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss