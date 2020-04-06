Tesla making ventilators from car parts

(CNN) — Tesla says it is revving up work to help address the shortage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients.
The carmaker released a video Monday showing engineers designing ventilators using car parts.
The engineers say those parts include what’s called a “mixing chamber” from Tesla vehicles, as well as a touchscreen from Tesla’s Model 3 sedan.
The video did not say when the ventilators will be ready for production.
