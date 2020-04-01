Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus
Live Now
Triple homicide suspect from AMBER Alert in standoff with Tampa police

Tennessee nurses pray on medical center’s helipad

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A powerful moment happened Monday on the helipad at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Angela Gleaves and other staff members took a minute to pray.

“When you have a few extra minutes at work, you take time to go to the helipad and pray,” Gleaves said.

Gleaves said they prayed over the staff in their unit as well as the patients and their families. They also prayed for their colleagues taking care of patients around the world.

“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer,” Gleaves said in a Facebook post.

  • Staff prays on Vanderbilt's helipad
    (Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)
  • Staff prays on Vanderbilt's helipad
    (Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)
  • Staff prays on Vanderbilt's helipad
    (Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)
  • Staff prays on Vanderbilt's helipad
    (Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order"

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss