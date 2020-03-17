Tennesse man donates 18,000 hand sanitizer product stockpile following pandemic backlash

Coronavirus

The Tennessee man who bought 18,000 bottles of sanitizer and racked up prices online is now under investigation by Tennessee's Attorney General.

by: NBC News Channel

(WRCB/NBC News) A Tennessee man who cleared out shelves of hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies with the hope of making a profit has made good on his promise to donate the goods.

Matt Colvin and his brother bought 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, as well as masks, thermometers and clorox wipes with the intent of selling it all to make money.

The hand sanitizer was listed for sale for as much as $70 per bottle.

The Tennessee attorney general sent the Colvins a cease and desist order, stating they have reason to believe the two were selling the supplies at an inflated price.

Matt Colvin apologized, saying he didn’t realize the coronavirus pandemic would become as serious as it has.

He’s since donated many of the supplies to a church for distribution to first responders, nursing homes and the needy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

