Local teacher calls it quits over COVID concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With COVID-exposed students no longer required to quarantine or wear masks, it has put some educators in an uncomfortable position.

A school teacher living in Hillsborough County told 8 On Your Side she quit her job over the stress of COVID in the classroom.

“There was a kindergarten student that said she came up to me, and she was like I have a fever, but my mommy told me not to tell anyone because I still need to go to school,” said Curtisha Mosquera, a former South Shore Charter Academy teacher.

Between sick kids, no mask policy, and the risk of catching the virus herself while pregnant, Mosquera said if she doesn’t feel safe doing her job, then she doesn’t want to inside the classroom. This is on top of being pregnant and paranoid about catching the virus herself.

“Knowing that students that had been in contact (and) they knew that they were in contact with a positive student, they could just come back to school,” she said. “There was no quarantine no testing requirements nothing.”

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows at South Shore Charter Academy, there’s 44 students out with the virus and another 20 employees reportedly sick. With so many teachers out, it put Mosquera in a tough spot.

“There were so many teachers that were out that we had no choice but to be in a cafeteria with six classes of students, and it was just me and another teacher,” said Mosquera. “Not only is that stressful emotionally, it just it felt like a safety hazard.”

Mosquera is not blaming the school though.

“We don’t know a way to deal with this per se, but I do think they need to care more about the educators and safety of the building rather than trying to appease the parents,” she said.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the school as well as the Charter Schools USA for comment.

According to a National Education Association poll released this month, 55% of public-school teachers and staff are looking to quit earlier than planned because of COVID.



