Target will limit number of shoppers in stores, supply workers with masks and gloves amid coronavirus pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX59)– Target announced new measures intended to promote social distancing and keep its works safe.

Starting April 4, Target will monitor how many customers are inside the store and limit the number of people shopping at one time. The limits will vary by location and will be based on a store’s size.

Stores will have waiting areas set up with social distancing markers for shoppers who have to wait.

The retailer will also supply face masks and gloves for its employees. Stores and distribution centers will receive masks and gloves within the next two weeks, the company said. Shipt shoppers will also receive them.

Last month, Target announced it would increase wages for front-line workers through at least May 2. It also offered up to 30 days of paid leave for vulnerable workers, include pregnant employees and those over the age of 65.

