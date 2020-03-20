Target gives pay bumps of $2 per hour, offers paid leave to older employees amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Target will invest more than 300 million dollars in frontline team members with added wages, a new paid leave program, bonus payouts and relief fund contributions.

Target today announced it is raising its pay by $2 an hour until at least May 2.

In addition, effective immediately, Target is offering a new option for all team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or those with underlying medical conditions to access paid leave.

Target’s latest investments include bonuses it is paying out to frontline team members.

The retailer will also pursue additional hiring where needed.

