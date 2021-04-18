Tampa’s FEMA vaccine site will resume administering 1st Pfizer shots this week

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The federally-run vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track will go back to administering first shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, April 20, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

Florida’s FEMA-run sites started administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the beginning of April, but stopped using the vaccine after the CDC recommended they pause its usage due to reports of blood clotting. Health officials said there were six cases of women developing blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of nearly 7 million doses administered.

The CDC will review more data about the cases on Friday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only required one doses to be complete. The Pfizer vaccine requires two.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said it was working with FEMA “to determine the first dose capacity under the change in vaccine brands.”

The Tampa Greyhound Track is located at 755 E Waters Avenue in Tampa. The four other federally-run sites are at Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando, at the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville, and at Miami-Dade Community College’s North Campus in Miami.