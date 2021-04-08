Tampa woman loses her COVID-19 vaccination card, runs into roadblocks getting another one

Authorities advised her to go back to the site where she got the shot; It's closed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Susan Roberts loves to travel and has been to many countries on fun adventures. She was hopeful that getting the COVID-19 vaccine would open up that world of travel for her again.

Now, she’s worried.

That’s because she lost her COVID-19 vaccination card and has had a terrible time getting a replacement card.

Roberts thought she knew where she put the card to keep it safe, but it’s not there. She’s not sure where it might be and has searched everywhere.

So she called the county and state health departments to get a new one but says they all gave her the same frustrating response.

“Almost everybody says, ‘Just go back to where you got the shot.’ Well, it’s not in operation anymore,” she said. “It was pop up.”

She called Better Call Behnken for help. Investigator Shannon Behnken found that most people can go back to the site where they received their shots to get a replacement card. But the timing of Roberts’ shot is the problem.

She received the first shot on Jan. 15 at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City. The site is now closed, and the company that ran that site during that time is no longer working with Hillsborough County.

A spokesman for the county says the new company did not receive patient information, so they can’t help Roberts.

A spokesman for the Hillsborough County Health Department, however, said he’s confident they can help, but not quickly, as it takes time to manually verify information.

So, Roberts reached out the county health department again. She is hopeful that this time they’ll give her a replacement card.

If you received your vaccine, make sure you keep your card in a safe place. The CDC also recommends taking a picture of your card so you have proof. Keep the picture in a safe place as well. This should make it easier to get a replacement card, if you end up needing one.

Some recommend laminating the card, but the CDC advises against that until you have both shots because healthcare workers will need to write on the card.