Tampa teacher cancels Alabama COVID-19 road trip after scheduling local vaccine appointment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A middle school teacher told 8 On Your Side last week she planned a road trip all the way to Alabama to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Her plans, however, quickly changed after expanded eligibility for Florida teachers enabled her to make an appointment with hundreds of other teachers Monday at Ed Radice Park.

Instead of seven hours, Jessica Harrington only needed to drive about ten minutes from her home to get in line for her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“After I spoke with you I started getting messages after the president’s announcement they will start vaccinating teachers under the age of 50 here,” she said.

The seventh grade civics teacher said she is grateful to now have protection against the coronavirus.

“Do you feel like you and other teachers raising your voices made a difference in the vaccine rollout?” 8 On Your Side asked Harrington.

“I think so,” she said. “There have been other teachers that actually did make the trip and it was kind of like a snowball effect.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday more than 50 percent of seniors in most Florida counties have received at least one shot.

“This is the right time to do it, we’re starting to see the demand soften,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.

The governor issued an updated executive order allowing Floridians 60 and older to access the vaccine in a week, dropping the age requirement by five years as he continues his “age based” approach.

“It is the case that people who are between 60 and 64 are at an elevated risk vis-à-vis those who are much younger,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The announcement is welcome news to Harrington because her parents are in that age group. Her mom turns 60 next Monday on the day she becomes vaccine eligible.

“I’ve kept away from my parents a lot this year because I knew I was gonna be in the classroom,” Harrington said. “I just didn’t want to expose them and it will be nice knowing that they are protected and we can start safely gathering again.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 5.5 million shots have been administered in Florida as of the March 8th report.

So far, less than 10 percent of the state’s population has full protection from the two-dose vaccines or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.