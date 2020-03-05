Tampa students coming home following study abroad cancellations in Italy

A student wearing a face mask sits in the library of the Politecnico University in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools nationwide for two weeks. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay college students are returning from overseas after the spread of Coronavirus canceled study abroad programs across the popular country of Italy.

Some of the students impacted are frustrated by what they describe as “knee-jerk” reactions from their universities.

The ordeal is long from over once they arrive back in the U.S., as they’ll have to self-quarantine for two weeks. Some students say they aren’t sure where they’re going to live, as they don’t have housing secured at their universities.

Others are upset over money lost, with prepaid, non-refundable trips and excursions down the drain and uncertainties about refunds from their programs.

“I am grateful for the time I have had, I just wish it were longer,” said University of Tampa junior Dominic Griffin, who is abroad in Florence.

Griffin said he researched more than a hundred different study abroad programs before deciding on his dream semester.

“I put a lot of time and effort into saving up money for this program,” he explained via Skype from his Florentine apartment.

Italian health officials say the Coronavirus has killed more than a hundred people and infected more than 3,000. But the majority of the outbreak is in Milan and the northern part of the country, far from Florence.

“Everyone in Florence, the locals, are just out living their everyday lives,” explained Amelia Cavanagh, another University of Tampa junior studying in Florence but through a different program than Griffin.

With things business as usual, she wonders if the University of Tampa’s action to suspend the programs was an overreaction.

“It just seems strange to be leaving a place that doesn’t seem to be in panic,” she said over Facetime.

Griffin tried and failed to appeal UT’s decision, so he’s headed back Friday. Without a place to live in Tampa, he’ll be forced to self-quarantine at his dad’s house in Colorado.

As for Amelia, a program cut short doesn’t mean she’s getting on the first flight back home.

“I might travel around Europe,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Italy’s health minister announced Wednesday all Italian schools and universities will shut down as of Thursday until March 15, meaning that even if UT allowed students to stay, they wouldn’t have classes to go to.

