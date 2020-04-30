Tampa restaurants prepare for partial reopening under governor’s plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The governor’s decision to allow restaurants limited dine-in service starting May 4 has many restaurant owners and employees in Tampa raising a toast to much-needed relief.

Forbici Modern Italian in Hyde Park is one of the restaurants dusting off its empty chairs and empty tables in preparation for Monday’s reopening.

“We’re all ready to get back to it,” said Forbici co-founder Jeff Gigante of the Ciccio Restaurant Group.

The coronavirus crisis forced Gigante to lay off nearly 70-percent of the staff at Forbici.

Gigante called the prospect of zero business “frightening.”

To survive, they trimmed the menu and beefed up takeout and delivery. That created a robust to-go operation, fueled by creative incentives like free toilet paper that in turn allowed Gigante to hire back about 25 employees.

Now he’s hopeful that even limited dine-in will bring Forbici back to fully staffed.

“You’re going to see a lot of glove use, a lot of single use menus, a ton of sanitizing,” Gigante explained.

Under the governor’s order, restaurants can operate with 25 percent capacity inside plus diners outside at least six feet apart. For Forbici that’s roughly 30 in the restaurant, another 40 on the patio.

“We’re not going to be making money, but we’ll be losing a lot less than we did,” Gigante said.

But not everyone is ready to roll out the place mats.

Tampa’s famed Columbia Restaurant group, with locations across the state, tell 8 On Your Side it has no immediate plans to reopen.

Gigante understands that for some, it’s simply too soon.

“All the respect in the world to them,” he said. “Just hope they respect our decision as well.”

The governor’s order does allow for local governments to create more restrictive rules if they choose.

So far there’s been no indication that Hillsborough County intends to do. The Emergency Policy Group is set to meet virtually Thursday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: