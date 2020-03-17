Tampa restaurant offering to deliver family meals amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Restaurants and fast-food chains are starting to rethink how they serve their customers as coronavirus cases continue to climb.  

Tampa restaurant Mother’s has started a delivery service for the Westchase area. 

“We have free food deliveries for all families in the Westchase area. That is a five to 10-mile radius each way,” Mother’s owner Joel Olinski said.

The restaurant’s meal delivery service will offer large portions suited to feed families – or at least three to five people.  

Olinski says the community has been a part of his family for years, so in an effort to say “thank you,” he’s doing what he can to help them during this unpredictable time. 

“We can deliver it right to the door, without any interaction – no touch, no service at all. We will ring the doorbell if you pay ahead of time and we will drop it off at your door, you are good to go. It’s like we were never there,” said Olinski.  

