Tampa pop-up clinics offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is scheduled to open a number of pop-up clinics that will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The city’s plans came before the US recommended a “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots. It’s unclear if the sites will close.

One site is scheduled to open Tuesday at the New Tampa Community Center, 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard at 10 a.m. It will close at 6 p.m. or once supplies run out.

Two other sites will be open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 400 N. Franklin Street

Loretta Ingraham Park, 1611 N. Hubert Avenue

To get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you must be at least 18 years old. The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.