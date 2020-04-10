Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The city’s men and women in blue took time out of their day Thursday evening to thank heroes who wear a different shade of blue.

At the direction of Tampa Police Sgt. Jerome Graham, officers lined up at the entrance to Tampa General Hospital

“From top to bottom from the CEO all the way down to housekeeping, Tampa General is number one,” Sgt. Graham said.

The officers held signs of support with sayings like “Together we can beat this” to show appreciation for doctors, nurses and hospital employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The medical staff and the hospital are really on the frontlines with this pandemic going on,” Sgt. Graham said.

During the shift change, the officers greeted the hospital workers with a round of applause before they had their temperature checks in the team member screening clinic.

“I’m really emotional,” nurse leader Grace Millerd said. “I feel like crying. It’s so amazing how everybody works together trying to help in our community.”

While they tray to save lives, many TGH employees are making their own sacrifices.

Emergency room attending physician Michelle Mendoza said she has not seen her son staying in Maine for nearly a month.

“I thought it would be the safer thing to do to keep him in an area that wasn’t so overwhelmed with cases,” she said.

Both Mendoza and Millerd said they had to mourn form afar the loss of family members to the virus in New York.

“We do appreciate any help in any way,” Millerd said, “so thank everybody, thank you so much.”

Some TGH employees made their own signs thanking the police officers who are protecting and serving during the pandemic.

“Like my grandmother said, this too shall pass,” Sgt. Graham said.

The officers ended their salute with lights and sirens from their patrol cars as they pulled away from the hospital.

8 On Your Side learned this week two Tampa Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Almost 100 TPD employees have been monitored and nearly 70 of them have been cleared to return to full duty, police said.

