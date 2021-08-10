Tampa opens new, free COVID-19 testing site

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is opening a new, free testing site at Al Lopez Park.

The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cordelia B Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park, located at 4602 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614.

According to the city, PCR tests are currently available and rapid antigen tests will soon be available.

The site is free to the public and no insurance is required. Residents can pre-register for a test online.

Other testing sites are available throughout the county.