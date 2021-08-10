Tampa opens new, free COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is opening a new, free testing site at Al Lopez Park.

The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cordelia B Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park, located at 4602 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614.

According to the city, PCR tests are currently available and rapid antigen tests will soon be available.

The site is free to the public and no insurance is required. Residents can pre-register for a test online.

Other testing sites are available throughout the county.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss