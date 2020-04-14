Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa mayor to make announcement regarding COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is working to help its citizens and small businesses recover from the devastating impacts of the novel coronavirus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is expected to make an announcement about what the city plans to do to help residents and businesses affected by COVID-19.

The spread of the virus has had significant implications for businesses across the area, many of which were forced to close, leaving many out of work.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to some small businesses in Florida, but the rollout has been marred by glitches, system breakdowns and general confusion.

It’s unclear at this time if Tampa plans to create its own fund for small businesses.

The mayor will share more information at the press conference Tuesday morning. The event will take place at Amalie Arena around 11 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500"

Emotional Support Line open during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emotional Support Line open during pandemic"

Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog"

Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay"

HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss