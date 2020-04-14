Tampa mayor to make announcement regarding COVID-19 relief

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is working to help its citizens and small businesses recover from the devastating impacts of the novel coronavirus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is expected to make an announcement about what the city plans to do to help residents and businesses affected by COVID-19.

The spread of the virus has had significant implications for businesses across the area, many of which were forced to close, leaving many out of work.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to some small businesses in Florida, but the rollout has been marred by glitches, system breakdowns and general confusion.

It’s unclear at this time if Tampa plans to create its own fund for small businesses.

The mayor will share more information at the press conference Tuesday morning. The event will take place at Amalie Arena around 11 a.m.

