Tampa mayor teams up with city agencies to protect ‘most vulnerable’ during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Tuesday that the city is partnering with the Department of Health, Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, and Code Enforcement to make sure the elderly population is safe during this outbreak.

“The issue here is easy transmission, prevention is key,” Mayor Castor told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor added, “We are committed in Tampa to providing information to ensure the community is safe.”

Mayor Castor says it’s a team approach, a bit like emergency management during a hurricane. During this outbreak, city agencies will work side-by-side watching out for the most vulnerable among us – our elderly friends and neighbors who are the most at risk.

Today, teams began visiting the 83 assisted living facilities and eight nursing homes in Tampa, starting with Palm Avenue Baptist Tower.

While there today, a team began a walk-through campaign, including Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Department of Health Director, Dr. Douglas Holt, Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Nick LoCicero, Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan and city saff.

Mayor Jane Castor discusses coronavirus with Hillsborough County Department of Health Director, Dr. Douglas Holt

According to Mayor Castor, employers at 83 assisted living facilities and eight nursing homes in Tampa are reviewing sick leave policy, ensuring that those who are sick actually stay home, keeping the risk low for elderly residents.

To further protect the facilities’ residents, guests will now be screened when they arrive to visit.

The mayor is also urging Tampa citizens to text 888-777 to the city for free text updates.

There is also a toll-free number people can call 24/7 with questions or concerns. The number is 866-779-6121.

In addition, the mayor pointed out that the city has ordered more electrostatic machines to clean and disinfect high-touch areas at places like Tampa International Airport, City Hall, and Port Tampa Bay.

