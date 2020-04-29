Tampa mayor pleased governor taking phased approach to reopen Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a statement on Wednesday following Florida Ron DeSantis’ press conference about reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appreciate that Governor DeSantis appears to be taking a phased approach to reopening Florida starting May 4th,” the mayor said in the statement.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

“I personally am very happy to to hear him say that he is going to base the opening of the state on the science and the data and it is going to be a slow return to normalcy here in the state,” Mayor Castor said in her daily Facebook Live briefing.

Mayor Castor said that thanks to the hard work and dedication of Tampa and Hillsborough residents, the area has been able to flatten the curve has been successful, thanks to the Safer at Home order.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the governor outlined Phase One of his Smart. Safe. Step-By-Step.” plan will go into effect Monday, May 4. Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be excluded for the time being due to their elevated number of cases, the governor said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: