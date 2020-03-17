1  of  2
Breaking News
Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor orders bars to be closed by 10 p.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is ordering all restaurants and bars to cut max capacity by 50% starting tomorrow at noon.

Castor also says all bars will be closed at 10 p.m. until further notice.

This comes following a similar closure made by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman who reduced occupancy in cafes, bars restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, and the cross-bay ferry by 50%. A new last call will be implemented at 9 p.m. until further notice.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"

Metropolitan Ministries CV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries CV"

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss