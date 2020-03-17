Tampa Mayor Jane Castor orders bars to be closed by 10 p.m.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is ordering all restaurants and bars to cut max capacity by 50% starting tomorrow at noon.

Castor also says all bars will be closed at 10 p.m. until further notice.

This comes following a similar closure made by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman who reduced occupancy in cafes, bars restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, and the cross-bay ferry by 50%. A new last call will be implemented at 9 p.m. until further notice.

