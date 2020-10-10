Tampa man given same experimental treatment as President Trump shares story of COVID-19 recovery

TAMPA (WFLA) – As President Trump is expected to hold his first rally following his coronavirus diagnosis last week. 8 On Your Side is speaking to the first COVID-19 patient at Tampa General Hospital who received the same antibody cocktail as the president.

Radio show host Christopher Denson is back in the Keepin It Real Underground studio with his COVID-19 survivor pin.

Denson says he already had pneumonia in both lungs when he checked into Tampa General Hospital in July.

“The symptoms just went down down down down to where my breathing was at 46 when it was supposed to be a 100,” Denson said.

Denson says he felt like he had no choice but to try the Regeneron antibody cocktail when doctors approached him about enrolling in the clinical trial.

“I was already feeling on my way out so really nothing, you can’t die twice,” Denson said.

Denson says the positive effect on his recovery, he says, were almost immediate.

“Before the bag was even empty I was out of the bed something I couldn’t do for three days,” Denson said.

Before the president tried the promising experimental treatment, Dr. Kami Kim says Tampa General Hospital had trouble enrolling COVID-19 patients in the trial.

“This week we’ve had no problems recruiting patients pretty much everybody we asked said yes,” Kim says she hopes the scientific studies needing to continue. “Really get the data to know definitively whether this drug really works and who it works best in who will benefit the most.”

Back in his radio studio Denson is putting politics aside.

“I know how a lot of people feel about Trump…but I was hoping that he took it so he can get back in the race,” Denson said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: