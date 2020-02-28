Tampa launches text alert system for residents concerned about coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has launched a text alert system to help residents stay informed amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Those who wish to learn more about coronavirus and other city emergencies can text TAMPA READY to 888-777 to be signed up for text message updates.

“As we closely monitor this tragic coronavirus outbreak around the world, we must take the approach of ‘not if, but when,’” said Mayor Jane Castor. “And that’s why we’re standing here to protect our very diverse and ever-growing community in Hillsborough County.”

Symptoms of the coronavirus or COVID-19 include cough, sore throat, and fever.

Health officials say if you develop these symptoms, you should call a healthcare professional and mention any recent travel or whether you had close contact with someone showing these symptoms. Healthcare professionals will work with your state’s public health department and CDC to determine whether or not you should be tested.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area, but officials are asking the public to stay vigilant.

“Let me make it perfectly clear, there have been no reported cases of this illness in Hillsborough County. Zero cases,” said Commissioner Les Miller. “But that does not mean that we can become complacent in what could become a very serious threat to our community.”

Miller offered the following tips to stay healthy:

Wash your hands often

Use hand sanitizer

Stay away from people who are sick

If you are sick, stay home

