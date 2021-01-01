Tampa Intl Airport, BayCare extend COVID-19 testing program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport and BayCare Health System announced the COVID-19 passenger testing program will expand in to 2021.

“Both the airport and BayCare anticipate operating the site for several more months,” a press release on the airport’s website states, but a set date of when the testing site will close was not given.

The testing site is located in the airport’s main terminal, near the entrance to Airside F.

The cost of a PCR test is $150. A rapid antigen test is $60. Testing is voluntary and open to all arriving and departing passengers who can prove they have traveled.

The site is closed New Year’s Day and on Saturdays beginning Jan. 9, but open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

The program launched Oct. 1 and has processed more than 12,000 COVID-19 tests.

According to TPA, an average of around 133 tests are processed a day, peaking at more than 280 a day, and PCR and antigen tests are about even.

More information about coronavirus testing at TPA can be found online.