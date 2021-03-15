Tampa International Airport sees spike in travelers as spring break commences

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People are taking flight and making their way down to Tampa Bay now that spring break is underway.

Airports across the country are seeing a spike in travelers, including Tampa International Airport with some desperate for a spring getaway.

“We wanted to go somewhere where it was a little warmer, so I think it was a good choice to go to Clearwater,” Drew Addison said.

Like most spring breakers, he said going to Florida to enjoy some fun in the sun was a no brainer.

“I enjoyed our time down here. The restrictions I like, a little bit lenient I’ll say,” Addison said.

Officials with Tampa International airport say they saw 20 to 30,000 people a day over the last two months, but the numbers are tripling. This past Saturday airport officials say they saw 60,000 people, the highest number of travelers they’ve seen in a day since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Airport officials tell 8 On Your Side it’s not just the college kids who want to get out of the house but also vaccinated seniors.

“It gives you a chance to just get out now and go someplace. I have kids in various states, so I plan to visit them over the next couple of months,” Phil Sandler said.

Although people are frustrated with the effects of the pandemic, the CDC is still discouraging unnecessary travel right now. Health experts issued a warning about the possibility of a spike in coronavirus cases ahead of spring break.